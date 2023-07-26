General Hospital Spoilers: Will Michael and Willow finally decide to consummate their marriage?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect intimacy, requests, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 26, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has been recovering and getting better every day ever since her bone marrow transplant was successful. She is slowly regaining her strength and her health scare seems to have changed her outlook on life. Now that she knows how it feels to get a second chance in life, she has welcomed her estranged mother Nina back into her circle, much to the delight of the latter. Also missing from Willow's life was romance.

Willow and Michael, played by Chad Duell, might have gotten married when she was still sick but they never got the chance to enjoy marital intimacy. Now with her health improving every day, the two seem ready to take that step forward. Michael had previously reassured Willow that he was more than willing to wait for her to get better and now that she can finally give in, her anxiety and want can take a rest. Will this strengthen their relationship?

Portia, played by Brook Kerr, has been going through a range of emotions ever since she found out that her husband Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, could be paralyzed for life and never be able to walk again. Even though she tried to comfort him, Curtis was not able to accept how his life had suddenly changed after the Metro Court pool shooting. He tells Portia she should move on because he does not want to be a burden on her with his paralysis.

Ava, played by Maura West, confessed the truth to Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and told him about what happened to Nikolas as well as how she is being blackmailed. How will she explain her actions to him? Lastly, Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and Dante, played by Dominic Zampogna, seem to be a team as they work to save Cody, played by Josh Kelly, and Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. Will they figure out that both Cody and Sasha's issues are connected by the same thread aka Gladys? How will they manage to solve the problems?

