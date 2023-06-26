General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn find out where her missing father Ned has gone off to?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect encounters, family worries, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 26, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, has been extremely worried about her father Ned, played by Wally Kurth, ever since fell into the pool, injured himself, and went into a coma. Though she was relieved when he finally woke up, it was short-lived because Ned regained consciousness and thought he was Eddie Maine, an alter ego he made up back in the 90s.

If all this wasn't enough, Brook Lynn finds Ned missing from the hospital. Since he has no memories of his life as Ned, he wanted to run away from the hospital and especially from his family who had no recollection of. Ned, who considers himself to be Eddie wanted to go to Vegas, but because he didn't have the money to do that, he reached The Savoy. He runs into Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and scares her when he tells her he has been looking for her.

Nina is a nervous wreck because she thinks Ned has gotten his memory back and will expose that she was the SEC snitch but that is not what Ned actually meant because he still believes he is Eddie. Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, have not had the chance to spend a lot of leisure time together ever since they got back from Greenland. He started worrying about Ace and Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl.

Meanwhile, she had to deal with her own changing family dynamics. Trina is not happy about the lack of quality time they have spent and decides to keep his mind off the Esme and Ace drama he is so wrapped in. Will she succeed and enjoy some time with her boyfriend or will her dreams of romance have to wait yet again? On the other hand, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been going through stuff ever since her past as DXV double agent was exposed. She lost her job at the WSB and is dealing with the aftermath of everything.

Laura, played by Genie Francis, offers her advice before she leaves for Russia to find Nik. Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, as well as Felicia, played by Kristina Wager, and Mac, played by John J. York, stop to offer support and possibly lend an idea. Will Laura ask Anna to be the new police commissioner? Considering Jordan asked Taggert about the same, it might lead to some issues. What will this decision lead to? Will it cause some friction?

