General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow's bone marrow transplant be successful?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect love complications, family issues, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 26, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is finally getting her bone marrow transplant. Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is keeping her distance from her daughter in respect of Willow's wish to spend time with the family members she wants to. Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, visit to offer Michael, played by Chad Duell support while his wife awaits the biggest and most risky change in her life.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis and Portia decide to get back together?

Will Willow witness a miracle and get cured or will she go back to being on her deathbed as she has been doing every day since her diagnosis? Nina tries to keep Willow off her mind as she enjoys her engagement with Sonny but it's not that easy. And especially not when Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, clashes with her. Is Diane there as Carly's lawyer or is this in a personal capacity? What does she have to say to Nina?

Meanwhile, many people still suspect that Ned, played by Wally Kurth, is the culprit who tipped the SEC off. Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, and Carly are pretty much sure that it was him. Drew is suspicious about how this SEC situation even arose, while Ned pleads with Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, to believe that he was not the one who informed the SEC. Anna, played by Finola Hughes, wants to talk to Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, after the conversation they last had about Holly and Diane.

Anna is also not aware of what happened to the quest Holly, played by Emma Samms, was on to make more money. When Robert and Anna meet for a discussion and a meal at the Metro Court, he tells her that Holly left town after meeting Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look. Now that he no longer has two women as options to choose from, he is not happy about it and he blames Anna for the situation. How will Anna react to the accusation?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly and Drew's plan lead to more trouble for them?