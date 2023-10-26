General Hospital Spoilers: What has led to Josslyn being furious and is it somehow related to her boyfriend Dex?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect father-son bonding, annoyance, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 26, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, has gotten herself into a mess. What is this about and will this lead to her losing her job? What will Portia, played by Brook Kerr, who has been newly appointed as the co-chief of staff, do about this situation? On the other hand, Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, found out that Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, has been released from the Pentonville prison and that he met his wife Portia. What will this eventually lead to?

What will this mean for the already complicated married couple? Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, meets his father Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and the two have a chat. He definitely needed this support after the issues in his professional life. Dante tells Sonny that he is thankful for his support and the latter gives the former the confidence boost he needs at the moment. Will this help Dante fix his problems with a brand-new energy and pace?

Meanwhile, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is unsure what he should do to convince Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, to stay in Port Charles and not leave for Austin, Texas in the hope of a brand new life. He understands that she has been through a lot in this town but he doesn't want to let her go, especially not with all the feelings brewing inside of him. When Cody meets Sasha again, what will it lead to? Will he be able to convince her to stay put?

Will Cody confess that his feelings for her run deeper than that of a friend? How will Sasha react to his attempts to convince her to stay? Lastly, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is annoyed at something or somebody. Could it be her boyfriend Dex, played by Evan Hofer, who would face her anger? Or somebody else? General Hospital airs on ABC.

