General Hospital Spoilers: Will Anna's chat with Finn improve or worsen her relationship Valentin?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect blame games, confrontations, chats, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 26, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, is still reeling from the news of her boyfriend Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, being beaten in prison which led to his hospitalization. This happened after Drew agreed to spy on Cyrus for Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, which is why the latter now feels extremely guilty. Carly is pissed at Sonny for giving him the undercover task knowing how dangerous the Pentonville prison already was with everything.

She starts blaming him and vents out her anger at her former husband. Carly is also aware that something is going on with Sonny and it has something to do with Ava, played by Maura West This is why she decides to confront the latter in a full-blown manner. How will Ava react to it? Will she feel guilty or call Carly out for conveniently forgetting that Drew landed in prison because the two of them dealt in insider trading? What will this lead to?

How will Drew's health fare? Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is more scared than ever. She knows Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, and Cody, played by Josh Kelly, can easily throw her behind bars for everything she did. Especially the drugging and forcefully getting Sasha committed to Ferncliff. If that wasn't enough, she will now have no source of money without Sasha's guardianship. Gladys is worried that others are getting suspicious of her too.

When she gets a surprise visitor, who could it possibly be? Has Sasha decided to pay Gladys a visit or is somebody else? On the other hand, Chase makes an arrest. Is it Dr. Montague, played by Darin Toonder? Or does Cody land in trouble for breaking Sasha out of Ferncliff? Lastly, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Finn, played by Michael Easton, sit for a chat.

Anna definitely needs somebody to talk to with everything that is happening with her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart. Will her ex-fiance be able to give her the right advice? Will Anna's conversation with Finn give her some much-needed clarity?

