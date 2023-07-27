General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina be able to keep her promise to Willow in front of Carly?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect concern, friendly advice, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 27, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, have had a long history of enmity but they've had many problems in their lives to come face to face in recent times. Since the last time they met, a lot has changed in both their lives. Nina has been welcomed back into the life of her daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, and Carly is now the owner of Kelly's Diner, and she has some major plans to make it big and better.

Now that they've come face to face, how will things go? Nina has promised Willow that she would stop her enmity with Carly and be cordial with her but Carly doesn't have a promise binding her. Will Carly be mean to Nina? Will the latter be able to control herself and be the bigger person? Or will Nina break her promise to Willow already and ruin her slowly but surely mending relationship with her daughter? How will things fare for them?

Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, is searching for a new place to live but she is concerned about Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, and how her mental state has taken a massive dip after everything that has happened to her. Will she be able to fix things and find a way to help her? Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, has some bad news. Is she going to give Maxie an update on how poorly Sasha is doing at Ferncliff? Is her condition so bad?

Or is the bad news for Selina, played by Lydia Look? Has Gladys not found a way to give Selina her money back? Portia, played by Brook Kerr, has been dealing with Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, trying to push her away because of his paralysis. Portia opens up to Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, and expresses the sorrow she is going through seeing her life and marriage fall apart again. What advice does Finn, played by Michael Easton, have for the two of them? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

