General Hospital Spoilers 27 June 2023: Will Valentin be able to convince Anna to snap out of her self pity?

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been going through emotional turmoil ever since her past was exposed. Searching for any sort of distraction and purpose, she tried to convince Laura, played by Genie Francis, to let her come to Russia with her to find Nikolas, but she failed. Her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, stops by to check in on her. Anna asks him to not worry about her and get ready to leave for his trip.

Valentin is not willing to listen when the woman he loves is going through something and is in need of support. He sits next to Anna in her living room and tells her that he will skip the trip if she continues to lock in her house and does not see anyone. Will Valentin be able to convince Anna to snap out of her sorrow and get on with life? Will she listen to his advice and do something or will she refuse to get out of her sorrow and self-pity wormhole?

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, breathed a sigh of relief when she found out that Ned, played by Wally Kurth, still hasn't regained his memories and considers himself to be Eddie, his fake alter ego from the 90s. Ned's fall in the pool, and his coma, followed by the loss of his memory might keep Nina safe for now but how long will this go on? Sonny, played by Maurice Bernard, will eventually find out that she was the one who told the SEC about the insider trading of Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison.

But things for Nina might not go as smoothly as she wants them to with Ned now staying at Sonny's place. Them living in such close quarters is surely not going to make things easier for her. While Ned is confused as to why Sonny is being so nice to him, Nina will try to find a way to get him out of the picture and ass far away from Sonny as possible. Ava, played by Maura West, has been in a mess ever since she realized she needs to do what Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, asks her to if she wants to keep herself out of jail.

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, has been dealing with her family and its constantly changing and messy dynamics. She is still attempting to accept the fact that Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is her father and now she has to deal with her boyfriend Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, living with his Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, again. Trina decides to share her problems with her best friend Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy.

