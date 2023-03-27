General Hospital Spoilers: Will Victor find out the truth about Eileen?

The upcoming episodes of American television drama series General Hospital have some revelations and reconciliations in store for the viewers. The audience can expect goodbyes, doubts, and a lot of mystery. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 27 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Epiphany Johnson, played by Sonya Eddy, is celebrated by her friends and colleagues at a special memorial service held in her honour at General Hospital. Fans can expect to see Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, Carly, played by Laura Wright, nurse Felix DuBois, played by Marc Anthony Samuel, and a special appearance from actress Yvette Nicole Brown, at the event held for the passed-away actress as well as character.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis learn the truth about Gregory?

Eileen Ashby, played by Heather Mazur, is being used as a pawn by Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart against Victor. They give Eileen a fake version of the necklace which is supposed to be adorned with cuttings from the fabled Ice Princess diamond. Though Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is ecstatic by the necklace at first, doubts start creeping into his head when the numbers on the gems do not provide him coordinates he wants to get the treasure. Will Victor find out the truth about Eileen?

Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, and Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, handle a setback. On the other hand, Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, assists Robert, played by Tristan Rogers. Meanwhile, Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Liz, played by Rebecca Herbst have a heart-to-heart, and Ava, played by Maura West, comes face-to-face with an enemy of hers. Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and Carly, played by Laura Wright set aside their differences for the upcoming Nurses Ball.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny find out what Selina did?

Advertisement

Lastly, Dex, played by Evan Hoffer, makes a shocking discovery. What will it be? With all these changing dynamics, the viewers can expect a lot of exciting stuff coming up in future episodes. General Hospital episodes air on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.