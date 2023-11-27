General Hospital Spoilers: Will Gloria's return to Port Charles spell trouble for her daughter Lois?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect Thanksgiving drama, returns, tensions, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 27, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Thanksgiving is here and the food and celebrations are followed with plenty of drama. There is an underlying tension between Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros. Even though Nina's husband Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Anna are close friends, the same can't be said about her and Anna. There are reasons for the same. Nina is on the side of Valentin, played by James Stuart, in the whole Anna-Valentin fiasco.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha and Cody's proximity lead to them making things official with each other?

Additionally, she is aware that Charlotte played by Scarlett Fernandez, has been confiding in Nina after the shooting incident. If that wasn't enough, Anna is well aware that Nina deleted the footage of Charlotte breaking into her room. When Sonny notices that his wife and friend having issues between them, what will he plan to do? Will he manage to sort out their differences or only fuel the fire? How much of the truth will he find out in the process?

Meanwhile, the Quartermaines are having joyful reunions amidst the festivities, Lois, played by Rena Sofer, recently returned to Port Charles, and now her mother Gloria, played by Ellen Travolta, is back with her joyful nature. But her return isn't just a happy incident since she's also hiding a big secret. She is avoiding calls from Uncle Pete. When the alarm at the home of Monica, played by Leslie Charleson, starts blaring, is Gloria connected to it?

Does it have something to do with Uncle Pete? When Gloria tells Lois that she’s in trouble, how will she react? Will their happy Thanksgiving dinner take a turn for the worse or will things manage to stay afloat? On the other hand, Marshall, played by Robert Gossett, is worried about Curtis, played by Donnell Turner. He knows his son wants to track down who shot him and led to his paralysis. Marshall thinks it's dangerous and does not want any of it.

Lastly, when Stella, played by Vernee Watson, and Portia, played by Brook Kerr, have a realization, is it about Curtis? Or is it related to Portia's daughter Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, and her boyfriend Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez? What will the two of them decide to do about it? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What has managed to horrify Alexis and is it related to Austin and Cyrus?