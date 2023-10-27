General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura's chat with Alexis give her some insight regarding what to do about Nikolas?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect blasts from the past, skillful learnings, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 27, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Blasts from the past are always intriguing and exciting and it's time for one. Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, and Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, have faced each other for the first time since he held her hostage during their last encounter. Even though he claims to have changed, she doesn't believe him, like her mother Portia didn't. Cyrus might be an uncle to her boyfriend, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, but she has her own first-hand experience.

How will Trina react now that she has faced Cyrus? Will she question him, listen to him, or pay him no heed? Will she choose to stay unbothered or delve deeper into everything that's happening? When Austin, played by Roger Howarth, loses his cool, who is the recipient of his fury? Is it related to Cyrus? Or something connected to Ava? How will he cope with it?

Laura, played by Genie Francis, knows that her son Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, is alive. She also knows that he doesn't want to be found. When Laura stops for a chat with Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, she is bound to discuss it with him. Considering she is the aunt of Nikola and also somebody she can be cordial with, it's not a surprise Laura has turned to Alexis for this conversation. Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, is set to learn a new skill.

She is on a trip with Finn, played by Michael Easton, so it won't be too far-fetched to think he would be the one showing her the ropes. How will their getaway fare? Will their romance bloom ever further or fizzle out eventually? Lastly, TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, has a lot of disappointment to counter. Is it related to Molly, played by Kristen Vaganos, and his baby? Or is it something related to work? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

