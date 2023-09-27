General Hospital Spoilers: Has Olivia fallen for her husband Ned's alter-ego Eddie in a bid to keep him close?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, blooming feelings, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 27, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, is finally feeling more like herself after everything that happened to her. She now knows what Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, did to her after joining hands with Dr. Montague, played by Darin Toonder. Sasha is thankful to have Cody in her life. After all, he risked his freedom, safety, and life to break her out of Ferncliff. Now she's ready to confront her former mother-in-law and leaves Gladys shocked on her arrival.

Sasha confronts her and rages about everything Gladys did to her making use of the blind faith she had on her. Gladys might try to defend herself or apologize but it won't ever be enough for Sasha who went through massive turmoil. How will things fare between the two? Is this the end of the road for Gladys? Ned, played by Wally Kurth, is still Eddie in his mind and is all set for a performance. He asked Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, to be his date.

She gladly agreed but it has more to do than just being supportive. Olivia has started having feelings for her own husband's alter ego and it might not be the best for her when Ned finally remembers who he truly is. Olivia and "Eddie" share a moment and she is left surprised. It's her own husband but with a different personality. Olivia is confused about her feelings and doesn't know what to do. Does Ned feel the same about Olivia while he thinks he is Eddie?

Micheal, played by Chad Duell, is worried about a lot of things. He isn't sure what will happen to Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, and he cannot seem to accept his wife Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, being back at work. He also has Dex, played by Evan Hofer, to deal with. This has caused him some major anxiety and stress. Lastly, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is insistent about something. Is this about Blaze or Molly?

