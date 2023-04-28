General Hospital Spoilers: Has Nina's mistake spoiled Willow's much-awaited wedding?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect some wedding drama, false accusations, family tension, and lots of intrigue from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 28 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, has his pathogen with him, and Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, claims to be working to make sure it is effective. But he is also trying to find a way to protect Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Ace from the poisonous substance. Will he succeed in his mission or will he be overthrown?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's decision ruin her relationship with Sonny?

Laura, Drew, Curtis, and Valentin arrive at Greenland, and though Victor is not happy to see them, with his son being among them, he will refrain from killing them on the spot. On the other hand, Holly, played by Emma Samms, Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, are worried about their safety and the weapon Victor has. Anna admits to calling in a favour and Holly makes a shocking discovery.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, planned her living room wedding properly and the vows she took with Michael, played by Chad Duell, were emotional, but the drama clearly out shadowed her important day. Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, reporting to the SEC about Carly, played by Laura Wright, made things a little messy. While Michael makes accusations, Willow is concerned that he might be arrested too, as he helped his mother commit the crime.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Michael should be concerned about the Pikeman shipment but they also want to help Carly. Meanwhile, Dex, played by Evan Hofer, is forced to go to the location on his own where Brick, played by Stephen A. Smith, tells him that he's been caught. Brick never trusted Dex but does he know the latter is working for Michael?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow finally get her dream deathbed wedding?