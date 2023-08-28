General Hospital Spoilers: Is Gregory trying to bring Elizabeth and Finn together using his ALS diagnosis?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking court cases, comfort, introspection, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 28, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, has a lot on her plate at the moment. While she was busy finding clues about what Martin was up to, Deception got itself in trouble. The company is being sued and she is shocked that the lawsuit claims the idea for The Deceptor was stolen. When she finds out that the plaintiff's lawyer is Jackson, played by Walt Willey, she grows even more surprised. She starts thinking back to everything that has happened recently.

Lucy is reminded of Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, and his secret monthly deposits she was so curious about. She has had enough of this and decides to confront him. Lucy asks him about the whole situation and it seems like she is in for quite a bit of surprises as truths come to light. Finn, played by Michael Easton, is still reeling from the sad news that his father Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, has ALS. He isn't happy this was kept a secret.

Finn recalls all the years he did not talk to Gregory and now that they finally let the past go, he will be losing him again. It's also not easy to think about how hard it will be for Gregory to live his life with this diagnosis. Gregory tells Elizabeth, played by Rebeca Herbst, about the disease so she can comfort him as his condition grows worse. Elizabeth does the job well and lets him know she has his back through it all. How will they tackle this situation?

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is finally starting to see just how bad his behavior has been and how he needs to stop having pity on himself. His lower half might be paralyzed at the moment, but he needs to accept it and stop lashing out at people, especially the ones who love him. Curtis might not be ready to welcome Portia, played by Brook Kerr, back into his life, but will he change some of his behavior? Will Stella be able to advise him?

Lastly, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, meets her mother Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, since she needs somebody to lean on. Will Alexis manage to comfort her daughter? Will Kristina take her advice? Or will she try to avoid it like she usually does?

