General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura and Valentin be able to find where Nikolas went missing?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect food for thought, excitement, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 28, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, have been scouring Chechnya, Russia, for weeks two find Nikolas or any information about him but have had no such luck. Yuri, played by Cyrus Hobbi, is worried about them since they are in an all-new and dangerous part of the world trying to find someone they have no clue about. Will Laura and Valentin find the right path? Or will they come home empty-handed?

Valentin's father Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, knew what happened to Nikolas which is why he left a gargoyle drawing for Ava, played by Maura West. Considering Ava hit Nikoas with a gargoyle statue, it was a pretty direct hint. Are Laura and Valentin searching in vain? Is Nikolas not where they think he could be? Meanwhile, they run into some trouble when they find someone after them. Who could be trying to conceal the truth from them?

Ava is worried the truth will come out and she is spiraling from the thoughts. As if the other problems weren't enough for Molly, played by Brooke Anne Smith, she has a car accident. Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, visits to check on her. She also asks her how she'd feel if she could never raise a child. This acts like food for thought for Molly. Now that Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is coming to check on her, will she tell her sister what she truly wants?

Or will their former issues crop up again? Carly, played by Laura Wright, has finally got something to look forward to. Now that she is the owner of Kelly's Diner, she can't wait to execute her plans. She is excited to share her thoughts with her son Michael, played by Chad Duell. How will she react when she finds out that Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, allowed Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, back into her life? What say will she have on that?

Lastly, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is having some personal life problems. She is trying to accept the fact that her mother Carly is the owner of a diner and not some fancy place. On the other hand, her boyfriend is still working as a mobster. Neither of the things is what she wants or envisioned in life. Will Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, be able to give her best friend some solid advice? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

