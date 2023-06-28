General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lucy connect the dots and find out what's going on with Martin?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, efforts, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 28, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has been determined to get Pilar fired but when the latter tells Ava, played by Maura West, that Avery has gone missing, will she grow suspicious? She is already a nervous wreck thinking of the safety of her missing daughter but will she be able to connect the dots and figure out what is happening? She calls the police, and Chase, played by Josh Swickard, arrives to search for Avery. Did Austin set this up? Will Avery eventually figure it out? How will Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, react to this situation?

Considering he is making an offer to Ned, played by Wally Kurth, it might take a while before Sonny finds out what has happened. On the other hand, Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, decided to take the fall to save his girlfriend Carly, played by Laura Wright, and got sentenced to three years in prison. Now, he wants to spend time with his daughter and his girlfriend before he has to finally report to Pentonville. Drew informs Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, about his sentencing and wants to figure out how to share this with Scout.

Meanwhile, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is still not pleased with the way her mother has made decisions. Carly is aware that her daughter Josslyn is angry about her not turning in Sonny despite having evidence to put him behind bars. But she had made it very clear that she would not use Sonny to save herself. Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, does what Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, asks her to and aims to gain as much information as possible about The Deceptor. She even manages to convince Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms.

Brook Lynn asks Maxie to inform her about the new products and because the latter trusts the former, she does as said. Lastly, Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, does not trust Martin, played by Michael E. Knight. She has doubts that she is up to something and is attempting to figure out what he could possibly be planning. Lucy gets Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, to lend her a helping hand in this personal investigation. Will they be successful?

