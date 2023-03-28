General Hospital Spoilers: Has Victor found out about Eileen double-crossing him?

The television drama series General Hospital has been serving intense drama and revelations in the past few episodes and the upcoming episodes will only raise the bar. The audience can expect intriguing equations, surprise guests, and some advice sharing. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 28 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, feels something is going wrong between Eileen, played by Heather Mazur, and Victor, Charles Shaughnessy. Eileen who is being used as a pawn by Anna and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is tired of the games and does not want to do what they are asking her to anymore. She wants to leave Victor's room but sees a flash drive on the floor that could be helpful and decides to not leave without it.

When Eileen tries to make an excuse to leave, Victor and his goons stop her while Anna tries to get someone to go into Victor's room and avoid the situation from worsening. Meanwhile, Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, plans the Nurses Ball in secret with Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, as her surrogate. Despite Lucy's efforts, things don't seem to be going the way she wants, and she is getting irritated and frustrated because of it.

She is tired of living with Anna and Valentin, being away from Port Charles, annoyed by the hard water ruining her hair, and salty about missing out on the spotlight. Maxie reassures Lucy as she grows more annoyed with the situation. Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is shocked to see Cameron, played by William Lipton, walk in with Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, and baby Ace.

He was already annoyed at Laura for leaving Esme alone with the baby and is growing more pissed because of Cam. On the other hand, Cameron feels he did the right thing and even gives Spencer some advice. News about the death of Epiphany Johnson, played by Sonya Eddy, is slowly making the rounds and reaching various eyes and ears. Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, gets the news while she is celebrating her oldest son going off to college.

Epiphany was her mentor and friend, and she is left shocked and heartbroken after hearing the news. Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, is there for Robert, played by Tristan Rogers. when he needs help, while Scott, played by Kin Shriner, opens up to Laura about his life with Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati.

