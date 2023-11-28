General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura be able to help Alexis out through advice or will she deal with it on her own?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect changed perspectives, disturbing news, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 28, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has been through a lot in the past few months. He was in prison for the SEC mess, then he had to deal with Cyris and his shenanigans while in jail, and then he got hospitalized after being beaten in Pentonville. Enough to change a person's behavior and way of living. Now that Drew is free from prison, his perspective has changed. While it'll take some time for him to get over it all, he is quite focused on a goal.

And it's none other than taking away ELQ from Ned, played by Wally Kurth. Drew is adamant about protecting his people and getting what he wants. The change in his behavior hasn't gone unnoticed and Drew's former wife Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, is one to sense things are different. Will she question him about it or find a way to be supportive? How will Drew react? Meanwhile, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, has things to deal with.

He is currently in detective mode but when he finds out about a disturbing piece of news, what could it be about? Is this related to Austin, played by Roger Howarth, being brutally murdered? Or is this about something else? On the other hand, Finn, played by Michael Easton, is dealing with some legal drama and his career is at risk. He isn't alone while dealing with this mess. Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, is there to support him.

Molly, played by Kristen Vaganos, and TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, are reeling from the news of their surrogate's miscarriage. When the two have an argument what is it about? Lastly, Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, meets Laura, played by Genie Francis, for a chat. Is it related to her personal or professional? Will Laura be able to help Alexis through her problem? Or will she have to deal with it through advice? General Hospital airs on ABC.

