General Hospital Spoilers: What surprising topic did Ava and Josslyn agree on and how will Carly react to it?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect new plans, furious thoughts, surprising equations, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 28, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, knew Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, was spying around, trying to find out why Austin, played by Roger Howarth, had visited Pentonville, but he was surprisingly shocked when he found Drew in the shower beaten and injured. Cyrus also sent for help which left viewers confused as they thought he was behind the attack. Was he truly surprised or was it a trick to make it look like he wasn't behind the beating?

Meanwhile, he holds an important meeting in prison to finalize a new plan. Is this about ensuring Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is put behind bars? Or is this about something entirely else? Meanwhile, Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, was confronted by Sasha, played by Sofia Mattson, for betraying her. The latter trusted the former but was mercilessly drugged and used to pay off the multiple gambling debts accumulated by Gladys.

On the other hand, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is still furious at Gladys since he knows about everything she did to Gladys all along. Mac, played by John J. York, offers him some reassurance. Will he manage to calm Cody down? Will Mac be able to make him realize that things are now working out fine after everything Sasha went through? How will Cody react? Ava, played by Maura West, and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, have never gotten along.

It's no surprise considering Josslyn's mother Carly has never liked Ava. Surprisingly, she finds she has a common ground with the latter. When Josslyn and Ava sit for a chat, what makes them agree on something after all this while? Will this affect their relationship and change their dynamic? Will Josslyn see that detesting who her mother dislikes isn't wise?

