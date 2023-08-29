General Hospital Spoilers: Will Gladys confess her crimes to Nina in order to save herself from financial ruin?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect secret questioning, cry for help, brainstorming, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 29, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, was left shocked when she found out Deception was being sued and Jackson, played by Walt Willey, was representing the plaintiff. Who is the client and why are they suing the company stating that Deceptor's idea was stolen? Is the person related to Martin and whatever he has been hiding from Lucy? Or is it someone entirely else?

Meanwhile, Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, was the one who extracted the information about The Deceptor. Who is she willingly working for? Why does she want to see Deception fail? Will she show up in the courtroom to provide a testimony? How will this legal drama fare out? Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has a decision to make. Will he become a part of the team Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, has cultivated in all this time? He's surely curious.

Carly, played by Laura Wright, does not want her boyfriend anywhere near Cyrus. Will Drew listen to her? Drew is also questioned by Cyrus for certain answers. Is there something Drew knows that he is hiding from Cyrus? Why is the latter so interested in this secret? Will Drew spill the truth or find a loophole to keep it hidden? Meanwhile, Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, has now idea what to do now that she doesn't have access to Sasha's money.

She meets Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and tells her about her gambling problem. Gladys wants Nina to help her and is willing to reveal more about the whole Sasha situation for it. On the other hand, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, meets Brick, played by Stephen A. Smith, and they think of what to do about the Pikeman situation. Will they be able to come up with something? What will Nina decide to do? Will she help Gladys for Sasha?

