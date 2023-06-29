General Hospital Spoilers: Will Portia convince Esme to come between Spencer and Trina?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, efforts, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 29, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Portia, played by Brook Kerr, recently met Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, at the hospital and had a chat with her. But it looks like the latter is back and the former decides that they need to have a conversation with each other again. Curious, about what she wants to discuss, Esme agrees. Portia wants Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, away from Trina, played by Tabyana Ali. Her dislike for her daughter's boyfriend is no secret.

Portia thinks Esme may be the one to make things easier for her. Will she convince Esme to come between Spencer and Trina? Will Esme agree? It is pretty evident Esme still takes Spencer's support for dealing with her son, Ace. Ava, played by Maura West, is shocked that Austin, played by Roger Howarth, is okay with using her daughter to get Pilar fired. She confronts him and then wonders what has happened for him to act this way.

Austin remains unbothered by Ava's confrontation and refuses to apologize. He told her that Mason could destroy both their lives and he would do whatever it took to make sure that didn't happen. But Pilar is still a recruit so what will Austin do next to get her fired and hire a new nanny? Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, and Finn, played by Michael Easton, have never actually dated. But Violet, played by Jophielle Love, considers herself a matchmaker and invites Elizabeth over so she can spend some quality time with her father.

Violet hopes to see something bloom between them but will she be successful? Meanwhile, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, and Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, enjoy a night out together. On the other hand, Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, and Carly, played by Laura Wright, are going through an emotional turmoil thinking about how their time together is coming to an end. Carly promises to wait for Drew to serve his prison sentence.

