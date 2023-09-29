General Hospital Spoilers: Which surprising and unwelcome visitor is paying Ava a visit and why?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect heart-to-hearts, surprising visitors, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 29, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, might have a wedding coming up but they've hardly gotten any time to spend with everything that has been happening recently. Their recent heart-to-heart might have eased things a bit, but both of them have still kept secrets from each other. Sonny hasn't told Nina about Ava, played by Maura West, and her issues, while Nina hasn't told Sonny about Charlotte's problems.

Keeping all that aside, Nina also has another piece of news to give to Sonny. Now that she knows Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, gambled away her money and got Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, into the Ferncliff mess. Sonny is bound to be shocked by it. What will his plan action of regarding the same be? Will he find out the truth about Cody breaking Sasha out of Ferncliff and Gladys drugging her and putting her through so much turmoil?

On the other hand, Ava has an unwelcome visitor to attend to. Who could it be? Is it Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, again? Or is this some other threat she is yet to face? How will she deal with it? Michael, played by Chad Duell, has a chat with his mother Carly, played by Laura Wright. Meanwhile, his wife Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is rattled about something. What could it be? Will Michael be able to handle it with all that's worrying him?

Lastly, Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Kevin, played by Jon Lindstrom, are still in Europe searching for Nikolas, played by Adam Huss. They have had no luck so far and are starting to get but not getting irritated after searching for months. When Laura finally has a realization, what could it be about? Will she understand that Nikolas is not in Russia at all?

