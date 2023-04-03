General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lucy put Anna and Valentin in danger?

With the much-awaited Nurses Ball here, the upcoming episodes of the long-running American television drama series General Hospital are sure to excite the audience. Viewers can expect red-carpet looks, too-close-to-be-caught moments, and romantic scenes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 3 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, tipped off one of the many goons of Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, that she is at the Metro Court, and it seems highly possible that Victor might be able to track her back to the safe house of Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart. Lucy returns before the plotting duo has any idea that she was gone, and she also has an evening gown ready.

She lets Anna and Valentin believe she will be watching the ball on television in her formal wear, but when she is finally alone she promises herself that the ball will witness her presence and not go on without her. Bobbie, played by Jacklyn Zeman, had previously said that if anything can resurrect Lucy, it would be him closing the ball. Will everyone find out that she is alive just as the ball comes to an end?

Will Lucy's behaviour put Anna and Valentin in danger? Will Victor track their safe house and find out the truth about them? Meanwhile, other Port Charles residents make their way onto the red carpet. Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, deals with an awkward moment. What does she face and where does the awkwardness stem from? Does she run into Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, for the first time since their almost-kiss at Charlie's place last week?

Meanwhile, Ava, played by Maura West, arrives at the hospital to meet Austin, played by Roger Howarth but makes sure Portia, played by Brook Kerr, does not waste her ticket. On the other hand, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, meet on the red carpet, and are elated. They have missed each other but Nina knows they have to be very careful, even though it gets very hard for her to say no when Sonny wants them to spend a moment alone together.

Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen are staying in and chilling while watching the event on TV. Michael feels bad that Willow is not getting the opportunity to dress up, attend and enjoy the event because of her bone marrow transplant. She reassures him and tells him she is exactly where she wants to be. If the transplant, which is scheduled to happen the day after the ball, is a success, she can always attend next year.

