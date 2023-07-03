General Hospital Spoilers 3 July 2023: Will Sasha realize she needs to free herself from Gladys soon?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect secrets, several lies, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 3, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, has not exactly been pleased about Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, abandoning Scout so he could save Carly, played by Laura Wright, from going to prison. Now he has to spend three years in Pentonville all because he wanted to protect Carly from the insider trading mess they both dealt in. Sam blames Carly for the situation pointing out that she didn't make a lot of attempts to stop Drew from taking the fall for her.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Elizabeth react to Violet's wish for her to stay with Finn?

The two have a confrontation and make their thoughts known to one another. When Carly tells Sam just how dejected and sad she is about all this, the two manage to clear the air and Sam decides to forgive her for what has happened. On the other hand, Drew has something else to scratch his head about. He receives a welcome gift and is clueless about who sent it or where it came from. Meanwhile, Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, has found a new friend.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has been in isolation for weeks after her bone marrow surgery, and apart from a few visitors she has been mostly lonely. Michael, played by Chad Duell, comes to check on her and takes care of their children while she fully recovers. There finally seems to be a change in her condition now as TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, arrives to deliver it to her and Michael. His mood doesn't seem very jolly so the married couple prepare themselves to hear the worst. What does TJ have to tell them?

Is it truly bad news or is he just being cautious? Cody, played by Josh Kelly, meets Scott, played by Kin Shriner, to talk about suing the WSB for destroying Leopold's necklace. Scott feels the former has the right to the necklace because he's Leopold's son but is unaware of the fact that Cody is actually the son of Mac, played by John J. York. Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, becomes suspicious of Cody. What is it that he has doubts regarding?

Lastly, Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, tells Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, that Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, thinks it's time to end the guardianship. Gladys freaks out and is left spiraling trying to figure out how to keep her only source of money. What will she do to ensure that she remains Sasha's guardian so she can use her for monetary benefits?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Portia convince Esme to come between Spencer and Trina?