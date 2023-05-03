General Hospital Spoilers 3 May 2023: Will Spencer be alright after the beating he received?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect danger, daring behaviour, and revelations from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 3, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, tried to distract the guards so Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, could make it to the room Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is staying in and break her free. But in the process, he got himself beaten brutally. While Curtis deals with Victor's goons, Trina runs to Spencer and asks him to wake up but her boyfriend looks pretty injured and passed out from the brutal beating he received from his uncle's thugs.

Trina gets scared and worried and blames herself for what happened to Spencer. While Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, fight it out nasty over their grandchildren, Laura, played by Genie Francis, is on a very determined quest to rescue her grandsons from Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy. Will Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, help her or will Laura have to do it all on her own?

Michael, played by Chad Duell, has a lot to worry about. His mother, Carly, is under federal investigation by the SEC for a crime he participated in as well and now he knows the truth about his father Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, who got himself involved in an explosive trafficking scandal. If that wasn't enough, his wife, Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, lost consciousness after he told her about his business with Dex, played by Evan Hofer.

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, tried to call off Martin, but the SEC had already gotten their tip and taken Carly in for questioning. She knows she can't keep this a secret forever and is scared that she'll lose both Sonny and Willow because of it. Nina confides in her best friend Ava but will she be the listening ear Nina needs? Or will she give her the 'I told you so' treatment Nina clearly deserves?

