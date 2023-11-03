General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis be able to fix things between her daughters Kristina and Molly?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect checking in, bad news, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 3, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has been having some issues dealing with his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, especially considering her erratic behavior. When he is unable to find her and gets to know that something has happened to his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, how will he deal with it? Has Charlotte done something against Anna again? Will Valentin confront her for still trying to separate him from Anna?

Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Kevin, played by Jon Lindstrom, sit down and chat. Will he tell her about his appointment with Charlotte and how it went? Will he share how worrisome he finds her attachment to Valentin? Or will they converse about Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, and the search for him? Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, hasn't had the best relationship with Carly, played by Laura Wright, but things are much better now.

With Sam's former husband Drew being Carly's current boyfriend, things were bound to be a little awkward. But Sam has other things to worry about, like how Carly is doing amidst the whole Pentyonville mess and Drew being hospitalized. When she reaches out to Carly and checks on her, will it improve their relationship for the better Meanwhile, Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, opens up to her husband Michael, played by Chad Duell.

When she tells him that she wants to get even closer to her estranged mother Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, he isn't happy about it. get even closer. He never wanted them to improve their relationship but now that he knows that Nina snitched on his mother to the SEC, he's even more determined to keep Willow away from her. Michael has plans to blackmail Nina and decide when she meets his wife. How will Willow's desire change things?

The tension between Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, and Molly, played by Kristen Vaganos, does not seem to end. Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, wants things between both her daughters to become better. How will she ensure the situation improves? Will she be successful in her desire to fix things? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

