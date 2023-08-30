General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante stop Sam's crazy attempts to help Cody get admitted to Ferncliff?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect half-cooked truths, dangerous attempts, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 30, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is aware that she has created a mess in her life because of her greed. She knows if she doesn't get her hands on Sasha's money, she will be in trouble. Gladys needs to pay both Selina, played by Lydia Look, and Dr. Montague, played by Darin Toonder. Not knowing where to go, Gladys meets Nina and tells her about her gambling.

She knows Nina loves Sasha which is why Gladys shares a half-cooked story to convince her she needs money. She does not reveal that she joined hands with the doctor to mess with Sasha. Instead, Gladys tells Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, that Dr. Montague is using her gambling issues to hurt Sasha. This information leaves Nina shocked and as expected, she wants to help Sasha. But she also knows Gladys cannot be trusted. What will she do?

Will she inform her fiance Sonny about whatever Gladys told her? Meanwhile, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is hell-bent on getting admitted to Ferncliff. He doesn't care what it takes, he just wants to be next to Sasha. Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, is wary of this but she helps Cody commit himself to the institution. Will their plan be successful, or will Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, find out what's happening before anything happens?

Will Dante stop them or go along with it? On the other hand, Deception is in quite a mess. The court case against the company moves forward with Jackson, played by Walt Willey, representing the plaintiff. Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, has been reeling from the whole situation and she cannot believe Deception is being accused of stealing The Deceptor's idea.

Regardless, she is ready to do what it takes to prove it is an original idea but it definitely won't be that easy. She also has a lot of shockers to face. Who is suing her suing her? And what is happening with Martin, played by Michael E. Knight? Are the two situations connected in any way? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

