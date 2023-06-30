General Hospital Spoilers: How will Elizabeth react to Violet's wish for her to stay with Finn?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shock, matchmaking, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 30, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ava, played by Maura West, was shocked when Austin, played by Roger Howarth, kissed her out of the blue especially after they had accused each other of several things and were having a confrontation. Regardless, Ava was not happy about the sudden kiss. She shoved Austin off and warned him to never attempt something like that ever again. Ava is not Austin's biggest fan especially the way he keeps secrets and lies at the drop of a hat.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Portia convince Esme to come between Spencer and Trina?

Her own life is messy enough and she does not want any more complications. Ava also has to deal with Nikolas and his fate, so she has no time for some fling or a random romance. Will Austin be able to change Ava's mind? Will he explain why he kissed her and if his feelings are genuine? Meanwhile, Zeke, played by Gavin Houston, wants Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, to meet him for a drink. After he told her sister Portia about Jordan's kiss with Curtis, Zeke will have to do twice the amount of convincing to get somewhere.

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, wants to discuss the kiss between Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Jordan with her mother Portia, played by Brook Kerr. She is shocked when she founds out that Portia wants to forgive Curtis and is not happy with how easily she wants to forgive him for the incident. On the other hand, Spencer, played by Nicholas Chavez, snaps at Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, and asks her to leave. Will their equation worsen even further? Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, was surprised when Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, called her with an offer of a late-night meal and a conversation.

Curious about what he wants to discuss and wondering what he means when he says he wants to talk about her future, Sasha agrees. Lastly, Violet, played by Jophielle Love, is not happy when she sees Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, leaving. She rushes to Finn, played by Michael Easton, and demands that Elizabeth stay. How will Elizabeth and Finn deal with Violet without hurting her feelings? Will they listen to what she wants or stay put on their original decision? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lucy connect the dots and find out what's going on with Martin?