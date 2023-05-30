General Hospital Spoilers: What does Victor's mysterious will have in store for the rest of them?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect revelations, suspicions, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 30, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Everyone still thinks that Ned, played by Wally Kurth, is the one who tipped off the SEC about the insider tradings Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, indulged in. Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, does not like someone else taking the fall for what she did and wants to make Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, feel better.

She tells her that the authorities are after Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, instead of Drew and Carly. Olivia is surprised by this thought because she wants to trust Ned. Nina asks Olivia to help her learn if the officials are actually behind Sonny and suggests that there is only one way to find out. Meanwhile, Drew visits Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and Scout, played by Cosette Abinante, and tells the former that the less she knows about the SEC investigation, the better it is for her. This only increases Sam's worries and stress.

On the other hand, Sonny and Carly talk about Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, at the hospital. He tells her that his thoughts regarding the SEC mess she is in are the same Sonny feels Carly should give the authorities information on him. He asks her to agree that she would at least be willing to fight the charges against her as much as she can. Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, visits Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, for more information.

She wants to know what the SEC officials might know and any possible lead on the tipping. Diane seems happy with what Robert tells her, but will she turn the professional talk into a personal one now that Holly is not around? The will Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, left behind is being read and Laura, played by Genie Francis, is hosting the event.

Victor was known to be dramatic and made sure those close to him or even those not close to him were invited. Lastly, Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, attend to see if Victor mentioned something about them. Even Spencer might be mentioned and given something. What does Victor's will have in store for all of them?

