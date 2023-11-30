General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's Christmas plans with Nina get ruined due to the SEC mess?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect changed questioning, festive plans, advices, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 30, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ava, played by Maura West, has been having a tough time for a while. From being blackmailed and kidnapped to living in fear, her problems just do not seem to end. To add to the mix of issues, Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has been murdered and people are questioning her. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, asked her if she was the killer so he could do something to prevent her from getting into some major trouble for the crime.

After all, she is the mother of Avery, played by Ava and Grace Scarola. Sonny would do what it took to protect her if she was in a fix. Meanwhile, Sonny's son Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, is not going to do the same. His job requires him to ask questions and figure out who was behind the crime. When he questions Ava, what will she say and how will this impact the investigation? Will her fling with Austin factor into this whole mess?

On the other hand, Dex, played by Evan Hofer, has an important message for Sonny. What could it be about? Is it related to business or something on the personal front? While the Thanksgiving cheer has just wrapped up, Sonny is already making plans for Christmas. He is enjoying his newly married life with Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and wants to enjoy all the festivities as much as he can. Will something manage to mess up his jolly plans?

TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, and Molly, played by Kristen Vaganos, are having arguments after their surrogate went through a miscarriage. He wants to move forward with a new surrogate, she wants to take time to deal with the loss. When he turns to Portia, played by Brook Kerr, for advice, will she be able to help him? Lastly, James, played by Gary James Fuller, asks for help from Cody, played by Josh Kelly. Is it related to his mother Maxie?

