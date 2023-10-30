General Hospital Spoilers: Why is Austin drowning his sorrows by drinking alcohol and is it related to Ava?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect blooming romance, warm reunions, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 30, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Ava, played by Maura West, sit down for a chat. The former has a lot of information that would be shocking for the latter. When Ava finds out that Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, is not dead and in fact very much alive, how will she react? What will she do about it? And how will this change her approach in life?

Meanwhile, Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has been busy drowning his sorrows away with alcohol. Nothing has been going well for him for some time, so numbing his pain seems like the right way to him. On the other hand, Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, learned a new skill and Finn, played by Michael Easton, are even closer than before. How will their blooming romance fare after their getaway? Will they get stronger or fizzle out?

Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, and Ned, played by Wally Kurth, also have a blooming equation but it's way more complicated. They are technically married but since Ned is suffering from amnesia at the moment, he thinks he is Eddie, a rock star. With Olivia falling for her own husband's alter-ego, things are definitely not easy. How will their relationship turn out under pressure and changing dynamics? Will it lead to him remembering something?

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, has a warm reunion and he is delighted. His friend Lois, played by Rena Sofer, is back in Port Charles and he is happy to get to spend some time with her after so long. Will they talk about the past and share old memories or do they have something new to discuss? Could it be related to Lois' daughter Brook Lynn or something related to Sonny's personal life? His wedding, perhaps? General Hospital airs on ABC.

