General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny and Ava's decision to work together be in their favor?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect decisions, open conversation, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 31, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Cyrus Renault, played by Jeff Kober, thinks Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, is in need of protection while he is in Pentonville even though the latter has shown his inmate just how capable he is to take care of himself. Cyrus feels Drew has quite a few enemies and it would help him if he joined his prison group. When a fight breaks out in Pentonville, who gets hurt?

Will Drew realize that he should form a temporary alliance by taking up the offer by Cyrus till the time he is behind bars? How does Cyrus protect the members of his group? Is he up to some shady activity even while being jailed? Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is a helpful figure as he aids people who are in need of it. He is helping Ava, played by Maura West, get out of the mess she created so that his daughter remains safe. Sonny also wants to confirm that he or Anna, played by Finola Hughes, were the targets of the Metro Court pool shooting.

Sonny also has Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, to protect. He asks her the reason behind her breakdown and what led to the mental mess she is at the moment. Which of the situations does he have a discovery about? Meanwhile, having an open conversation with Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, has helped Molly, played by Brooke Anne Smith, think about her thoughts on pregnancy and motherhood. How will this affect her future decisions?

Molly decides to open up to Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, and tells her mother what she has in mind. Alexis only wants to be there and support her daughter through her tough times. On the other hand, her other daughter Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, wants some advice. Will she tell her father Sonny what the situation is? Will she let him know what has been bothering her so much? Or will she still choose to keep it a secret?

