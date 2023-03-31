General Hospital Spoilers: Will Victor force Spencer to make a promise?

The upcoming episodes of American television drama series General Hospital promise the viewers lots of revelations, confrontations, backfired plans, and potential alliances that you do not want to miss. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 31 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

The only thing Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, remembers about Ava, played by Maura West, is that she was on Spoon Island the night the incident with her parents happened and that she gave birth to Ace on Ava's living room floor. She has no memory of seducing Ava's husband, stalking her, or the fact that Ava was responsible for her fall off the Wyndemere parapet. But Ava remembers it all. She tells Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, that she wants Esme to pay for everything she has done.

When she sees Esme with Ace in the hospital, she rants about everything she has wanted to for months, but Esme is not one to back down. She says that she doesn't remember what Ryan had her do to torture Ava and that she hopes Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, remains missing. Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and Ava meet to discuss Nikolas and what really happened to him, since Austin has a lot more information about it than Ava does.

After being with Esme at the hospital to take care of baby Ace, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is even more determined to make sure that Esme does not raise his brother, and he knows that Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is the one who can help him accomplish this goal. But Victor isn't a selfless soul and he wants Spencer to help him accomplish his own goal in exchange for his help.

Victor wants Spencer's loyalty and cooperation and he forces Spencer to tell him that he will not question or argue with anything he asks of him if he wants his help in return. Will Spencer bend and make that promise to promise? Meanwhile, the Nurses Ball is almost here and Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, is worried that it will be a disaster. She is frantic because it is being hosted without her taking charge of everything which is making her even more queasy. She has a feeling that something will go horribly wrong.

Felicia is supporting Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, as well as Anna, played by Finola Hughes, Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, and Lucy at the safe house. Maxie and Felicia are about to face a setback, and they have to decide how to handle it without having Lucy there. On the other hand, Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, show up at the Quartermaine gatehouse at the same time. Will the two keep their differences aside to help Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, together?