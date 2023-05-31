General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn convince Carly to turn against Sonny?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect surprises, confrontations, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 31, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has moved back into the beach house while Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is wondering if she even wants to live there at all. She learns that the DNA test results are in, and she breathes a sigh of relief at finally being able to find out if Curtis is her biological father. While Trina spends time with Spencer, Curtis tries to prepare himself. How will the DNA results impact their relationship?

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, still thinks that Dex, played by Evan Hofer, needs to get far away from Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, even though the latter is totally fine with Dex voluntarily asking to get fired from the job. When she finds out that Carly can turn on Sonny to do beat the insider trading charges against her, Josslyn is relieved. She tries convincing her mother to give in so it benefits her from both ends but Carly is not sure about it.

Michael, played by Chad Duell, finds out more about how the health condition of Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is. Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, might be suffering from ALS, but he is being rude to a lot of Port Charles women, including Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, and Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn. When the latter finds Gregory in her office with Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, she knows something is odd.

Is he there to apologize to Alexis or is this about something else? Meanwhile, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, is shaken after seeing the message Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, left behind for her at his will reading. In the video, he warns her that some truth is about to come to light, but she is not sure what he could possibly be referring to.

Anna leaves the will reading event feeling confused and uneasy feeling. She is not sure what will happen next but she tries to brush it off and heads toward the Metro Court for a meal. How long will it take for Victor's warning to come true? What did he plan for before he died? Will it change things drastically for Anna? Or is it just an attempt to scare her?

