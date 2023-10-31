General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny and Laura join hands to find out where Nikolas has been hiding?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect joining hands, moving places, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 31, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, have an interesting relationship considering the past but when in need, the two always come together keeping their differences apart. Laura is desperate to find her son Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, again and she knows Sonny can help her track him down. He has all the right resources that can make the job easy. Will these two pair up to get their hands on Nikolas?

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, and Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, have been going through issues. She wants her father to get rid of his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and he wants her to stop her behavior. Valentin wants Charlotte to meet Kevin, played by Jon Lindstrom, to figure out what is happening in her mental capacity and she wants a fun night out. That's how they strike their deal and end on a neutral page.

On the other hand, Anna is set to move into a new place. She had to get out of her suite at the Metro Court at some point in time, after all. With all the mess that has been going on between her and Valentin, mostly thanks to Charlotte, she definitely needed her own space and place. How will their relationship fare amidst all this confusion and all of the secrets between them? Will Charlotte continue to ruin things between them even more?

Lastly, Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, was faced with an unwelcome visit from Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober. She handled him well but it isn't easy to shed off the shivers the former prison inmate throws around like confetti. What will Trina have to face now? Will Portia be there by her side? How will things eventually change? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

