General Hospital Spoilers 4 May 2023: Will Willow accept Michael's suggestion to test Wiley for a match?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect danger, guilt and worry, as well as drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 4, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Laura, played by Genie Francis, swiped the precious pathogen of Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, and put it into her pocket. Though Victor warns her about the consequences of her dangerous move, Laura is a pretty fearless woman and when it comes to protecting her grandsons, she won't back down so soon or so easily, if at all.

Meanwhile, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, wants to be a part of the rescue attempt planned by Curtis, played by Donnell Turner. While Laura wants to ensure Spencer and Ace are safe, Spencer is more concerned about Laura's safety. Curtis, on the other hand, wants to know whether he can trust Spencer or not before he lets him in on the mission.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, was so shocked after finding out that Michael, played by Chad Duell, was trying to destroy his father, Sonny that she passed out on her wedding night. She could not believe that her new husband was planning something like this for so long behind her back. TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, tells Michael that Willow's condition is serious without the bone marrow surgery she needs, but there might be a solution.

Michael tells Willow what the solution is and now she has a difficult choice to make. Is Wiley a possible match for Willow? Will she allow TJ to test Wiley? On the other hand, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is on a guilt trip as she worries about Willow's health and her own mistake of turning in Carly, played by Laura Wright, to the SEC. She tries her best to distract Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, so he doesn't find out, at least not yet.

Nina is worried that he might never forgive her if he finds out the truth and she does not want to lose him. When Sonny tells Nina that whoever hurt Carly hurt him too, she becomes even more scared of what will happen if the truth comes out. Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, and Dex talk about Sonny and wonder if turning him in is the right thing to do or not.

