General Hospital Spoilers: How will Willow's decision to ask Nina to visit impact their relationship?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect efforts, doubts, questions, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 5, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has decided to let Nina visit her while she remains isolated post her bone marrow surgery. Even though her husband Michael, played by Chad Duell, is not happy with this decision, he understands why she wants to do this. Considering she thought she wouldn't be alive at this point, Willow might want a fresh slate in her life for her second innings. Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is ecstatic when she finds out about it.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha realize she needs to free herself from Gladys soon?

Her fiance Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is by her side telling her never to say never. Willow takes a step even further and tells Nina that she'd like it if she would visit her at the hospital. Will this attempt by Willow fix her relationship with Nina or will Willow's effort to swallow her pride only go so far? Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, tells Cody, played by Josh Kelly, that he needs to tell Mac, played by John J. York, that he is his son. Though Cody argues, he knows Dante is right. Mac actually deserves to know Cody is his son.

Will he listen to Dante's advice and reveal the truth? Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has been feeling confident and is happy that her guardianship will be ending soon. She shares the news with Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, as she looks forward to freedom. What she doesn't realize is that the pills she prescribed are going to cause a lot more problems in her life than she thought possible. Will her dreams of freedom only remain dreams?

Ever since Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, found out that someone downloaded a Deceptor file and made a copy of it, she has been suspicious of everyone. She accused Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, but later realized her error. Brook Lynn, is next on Lucy's list. How will their chat go? Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, meets Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, to talk about something legal while Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, gets a new proposition.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Elizabeth react to Violet's wish for her to stay with Finn?