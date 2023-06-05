General Hospital Spoilers: What will Spencer and Trina do with the evidence Victor gave them?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocks, confessions, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 5, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Before dying, Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, left his nephew Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, a mysterious safe deposit box and he cannot wait to see what's in it. With his girlfriend Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, he ditches cooling off at the pool and heads to the bank. But, what they found in the box was nowhere near anything they expected.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Carly react to Michael's mysterious offer?

The couple is shocked to see that Victor left them every possible evidence they need to put Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, behind bars. But is this even as true as Victor wants them to think it is? Spencer says that he thinks the evidence is fake, leaving Trina stunned and unsure about what to do next. On the other hand, Carly, played by Laura Wright, is left shocked when her son Michael, played by Chad Duell, reveals the truth to her.

She cannot believe that he had been working for over a year to bring down his father Sonny, played by Maurice Benard. Carly also finds out that Michael was the one who brought Dex, played by Evan Hofer, to Port Charles. The revelations made by Michael finally make her go through a realization. Has she understood how her anger toward Sonny and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, has affected her children Michael and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy?

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Dex may have talked about how much they like each other but when Dex tells Josslyn that he loves her, she is unable to control herself and reveals that she feels the same way. Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, wants Ava, played by Maura West, to use her connections with the Corinthos to help him and his boss. Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is quite surprised by the sudden yet happy turn of events in her life. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, moved back into their home and wants to work on their marriage once again.

The DNA test results also proved that Curtis is her daughter Trina's biological father. Portia starts thinking that the three of them might finally become a happy family. Another surprise awaits her when her brother Zeke, played by Gavin Houston, returns. Is he in Port Charles to stay or is Portia's biggest female rival going to become his love interest?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What trouble has Victor stirred up for Anna even after his death?