General Hospital Spoilers: Will Holly be able to keep Victor on gunpoint?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect danger, chaos, dying wishes, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 5, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, holds a gun on Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, but Holly, played by Emma Samms, has him at gunpoint too and she is not willing to back down. Victor waves the container with the pathogen in the air, blackmailing everyone that they will all die if anything happens to him. The mastermind might be caught off guard regardless.

Despite his warnings, Victor wasn't planning on this team of rescuers getting in the way of his goal, and Liesl's former boyfriend alerting the WSB about his plans was another danger he was not expecting. Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, realizes that Anna, played by Finola Hughes, is there for real and is not a hallucination. She tells him this is not how he'll die, but is he truly dying or did Liesl inject him with something else to trick Victor?

Anna asks Valentin to hold on, while Laura, played by Genie Francis, gets a call from Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, to warn her about the WSB. On the other hand, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, requests Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, to take baby Ace to the seaplane and get away while he tries to rescue his grandmother. Trina refuses to follow his plan and tells him that they are in this together and she has no plans of leaving him.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, keeps making deathbed and dying wishes every time it looks like she might leave the world and this time is no surprise. She reveals that she wants to talk to Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, who is elated that her daughter wants to see her. Willow asks Nina to promise to do something for her. Is this about Willow's hope to see Michael, played by Chad Duell, get along with his father Sonny, played by Maurice Benard? If so, will Nina be able to make it happen?

