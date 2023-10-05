General Hospital Spoilers: How will Gregory answer Chase's questions after Tracy's words made him suspicious?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect threats, romance, questions, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 5, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is now finally aware of what Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, was up to in regard to Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. He knows how she used her for money and Sonny is now determined to ensure Gladys pays for every crime she did. Meanwhile, the latter tried to leave town and run away but Sam didn't let that happen. Sonny arrives at Sasha's apartment to try and talk to her. He doesn't tell her the truth at first.

He keeps it a secret that Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, told him about what Gladys did, but later he reveals that he knows everything. Sonny is ready with his threats and Gladys knows her time is up. What will he decide for her? How will she try to get out of this new mess? Will she try to convince Sonny to let her go or will she find other cunning ways to keep herself safe? Will Sonny really be successful in his plans against Gladys?

Meanwhile, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, enjoyed some much-needed romantic time together and slept together. Now with their relationship a step further, how will their new beginning look like? When the love birds affirm their love, what is the method they use? Do they get intimate again or decide to announce their love again? How will Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, react to this?

Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, spots Chase, played by Josh Swickard, at the hospital and asks him if he is upset about his father Gregory. Chase, who is unaware of the truth, is surprised by what she said. Will Tracy's mistake expose that Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, is diagnosed with ALS? She cannot believe the latter didn't share the truth with his son. How will Gregory answer Chase's questions? General Hospital airs on ABC.

