General Hospital Spoilers 5 September 2023: Did Josslyn snitch on Sonny and turn him in to the police because of Dex?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect prison troubles, confrontations, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 5, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

The drama with the Pikeman group has finally caught up with Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, as he is arrested and taken to the police department at Port Charles. Even though he never wanted to be involved in this whole thing, it was technically a crime and now that somebody has snitched him out, he'll be questioned and punished. To represent him, Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, is called and she dons her lawyer hat to ensure things are fair.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex's mobster life cause problems in his relationship with Josslyn?

Meanwhile, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, gets herself as she deals with not having Dex, played by Evan Hofer, around. When she reaches home after a drunk pity party, her mother Carly, played by Laura Wright, wonders what she has been up to. It's also because she doubts Josslyn is the one who turned Sonny in. Considering her daughter had motives and an agenda against Sonny, she is ready to confront her. But was Josslyn the one who snitched?

Was she so frustrated by Sonny keeping Dex away from her for his mob business jobs that she decided to get him arrested? On the other hand, in the Pentonville prison, Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, believes he is safe from every danger just because he has Sonny's protection. But Cyrus discloses that neither of them are under Sonny's protection any longer. How did he find out about Sonny's arrest? How will Drew react to this shocking news?

Ava, played by Maura West, has no idea that Cyrus is why Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, has disappeared. She thinks the latter is dead and is busy figuring things out with her boyfriend Austin, played by Roger Howarth. All Ava wants to see is Nikolas and his dead body so she can live in peace instead of constantly wondering where her former husband went. She confronts Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, and wants to know what's up.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante stop Sam's crazy attempts to help Cody get admitted to Ferncliff?