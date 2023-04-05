General Hospital Spoilers: Why is Cody threatening Gladys?

American television drama series General Hospital will see some exciting performances in the upcoming episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the April 6, 2023, episode of General Hospital. It is to be noted that due to the Donald Trump indictment news coverage, the April 4 episode will be airing today on April 5, and today's slated episode will be airing tomorrow on April 6.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is making arrangements for a travel companion as he wants to take someone with him when he leaves Port Charles. At the Nurses Ball, Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, finds Linc, played by Dan Buran, making Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez, uncomfortable. She will order him off and later admit to Harrison, played by Josh Swickard, that she wishes she hadn't signed the non-disclosure agreement.

Meanwhile, at the safe house, Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, attempts to romance Anna, played by Finola Hughes, via a piano as they imagine being dressed up and dancing at the Nurses Ball they cannot attend. Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, admits that she made an escape from the safe house to go to the Metro Court so she could prepare for the Nurses Ball. Anna and Valentin are left alarmed by her admission.

Knowing that Victor could be on his way, they know they'll have to leave now before he catches them. Victor tells his goons that he has no use for Lucy who they can kill, but he informs them that he wants Anna and Valentin alive. When Valentin tries to step outside the safe house, a sniper’s red dot lands on him, and a gunshot is fired as Anna screams in fear.

Cody, played by Josh Bell, corners Gladys and threatens her that he'll let Sasha know about her lies, and gambling debts unless she comes clean herself. Spencer, played by Nicholas Chavez, wishes he'd asked Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, to be his date to the Nurses Ball.

Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, notices that Molly, played by Haley Pullos, isn't having any alcohol, after which TJ and her will reveal that they're trying for a baby. Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, gives an emotional tribute speech for her departed friend and mentor Epiphany, played by Sonya Eddy. Spencer and Trina confirm that they're together before Joss pulls her away for their performance.