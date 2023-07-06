General Hospital Spoilers: How will Tracy get Brook Lynn out of this mess and away from Lucy's suspicion?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect suspicions, propositions, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 6, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, is attempting to keep a proposition in front of Martin, played by Michael E. Knight. On the other hand, Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, is trying to figure out who downloaded the Deceptor file. After wrongfully accusing Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, of being the culprit, her next target is Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton.

Brook Lynn, who is a nervous mess, decides to tell Lucy the half-truth. She admits that she downloaded the file, but tells her she didn't know it was super secret and did it only so she could become better at her job. She later narrates the whole incident to her ruthless and sharp grandmother Tracy and informs her that not only is their plan in danger, but they also might have a bigger problem. Will this lead to trouble for the granddaughter-grandmother duo?

Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, and Finn, played by Michael E. Knight, are being put together by self-proclaimed matchmaker and the latter's daughter Violet, played by Jophielle Love. Elizabeth is not sure if she is okay with this despite the 7-year-old's attempts. She talks to Terry, played by Cassandra James, about the issue who in turn encourages Elizabeth to give this a try since she seems to like them together. Meanwhile, Finn expresses his regrets.

Is it because he has realized his attempt to try to run Elizabeth’s life is exactly why she shut him out of her life in the first place? Or is it because he wants to apologize on behalf of his over-excited daughter who wants to see them together? Is that why he tells Elizabeth there won't be any more dinners together? Ever since Molly found out that she can't have children even with in-vitro fertilization, she has been grieving the loss of an experience she wanted.

She opens up to her sister Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, and divulges what happened and how she is feeling about it. Will Kristina be able to make Molly feel better about herself? On the other hand, TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, is going through the same pain of not getting to experience the fatherhood he wanted with Molly. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Marshall, played by Robert Gossett, are there to comfort him through it.

