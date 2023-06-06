General Hospital Spoilers: Will Tracy separate Brook Lynn and Chase due to her blackmail scheme?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect decisions, warnings, and plenty of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 6, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, is currently in a serious fix and it is all thanks to her grandmother. Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, wants every possible information regarding what is going on at Deception, but Brook Lynn is not okay with spying. Tracy is not having it and warns Brook Lynn that Chase, played by Josh Swickard, might be back in her life as of now but it might not last forever. It could all change in a snap if she did not cooperate.

Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, is shocked after checking some of Deception's records. What is it and why is she so surprised by it? Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, wants to bring Ned, played by Wally Kurth, down. He thinks it was Ned who reported him to the SEC and so he visits Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, to chat. Drew tells him that turning Sonny is not an option, and asks Curtis for advice on what to do next since he is clueless.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has finally undergone the long-awaited bone marrow transplant and is in isolation till further inspection. After a conversation with a nurse, Willow begins if she needs to change her ideology that some things are unforgivable. Will she start considering giving people second chances? Especially now that she seems to have gotten a second chance at life, health-wise. If so, who will she choose to finally forgive?

Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, goes to the General Hospital in need of medical help and tasks to Portia, played by Brook Kerr. Portia asks Esme whether Laura, played by Genie Francis, threatened to cut her off if she decided to leave town with Ace. Is Portia trying to convince Esme to leave Port Charles? Lastly, Laura tells Kevin that wants to go to Chechnya to find Nikolas and is met with a supportive response.

