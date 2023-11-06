General Hospital Spoilers: Will Esme leave the Collins house due to her growing feelings for Spencer?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect moving out, missing daughters, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 6, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Esme has something to share when it comes to her housing situation. She wants to move out of the Collins house. Esme is grateful to Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Kevin, played by Jon Lindstrom, for giving her a place to live all these months but things are getting harder for her as she resides at their place. She has started to fall for Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez. And things are more than just complicated on that front.

Not only is he Esme's former boyfriend, but is also currently taken. His romance with Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is a major obstacle for her but she wants to respect their relationship instead of scheming against it. This is why it's important for her to leave the house he also resides in and relocate to somewhere else. Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is quite worried when he is not able to find out where his Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, is.

Amidst the excitement of Halloween, she is nowhere to be found and none of her friends know where is. What will Valentin do now? Will he go to his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, hoping he finds her there? Or will he find another way to locate Charlotte? Meanwhile, Chase, played by Joshua Swickard, has a moment of embarrassment when things don't go like he wanted them to. When he screws up, what exactly has he done?

Has he said something that would and him in trouble or is it related to something else? On the other hand, Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, might have a strong relationship but are going through issues. When they talk about their concerns, how will this conversation change things? What will it lead to? Lastly, Finn, played by Michael Easton, does not want to return home after his vacation with Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst.

