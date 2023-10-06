General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow be able to convince Michael to attend Sonny and Nina's wedding?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect happy news, requests, realizations, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 6, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, have been planning their wedding amidst all the chaos they've been busy with. The two tell their kids Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, that they'll be having a destination wedding on Sonny's personal island. Further, they invite the couple to their ceremony and share their want to see them be present on their very special day.

Michael and Willow are both on the same page, they are conflicted about this. Despite that, the latter has been attempting to keep family a priority recently, which is why she keeps her thoughts aside and has been wanting to make her relationship with her mother and Michael's father better. Will she be able to convince Michael? Will the two attend the wedding? How will things fare if they attend the ceremony? Will it be fine or will it go up in flames?

Meanwhile, Nina is happy and excited about what's to come. She cannot wait to tell Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, about it. She has another thing to share with him too, the fact that she won't be available to help Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, for a while. What will Valentin have to say about it? Carly, played by Laura Wright, is reeling from the fact that Nina and Sonny are truly getting married. Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is also quite excited at the moment.

Is it about her father's wedding or her new friend Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez? On the other hand, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has a request to make. Is this related to Valentin and all the secrets he has been keeping from her? Or does she have something to ask Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna? Considering he has been very helpful in her quest to find the answers she needs, it won't be a surprise. General Hospital airs on ABC.

