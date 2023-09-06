General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina and Dante be able to come up with a plan to keep Sonny out of jail?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect spying, plans of action, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 6, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, knows her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, loves her but her recent discoveries have shaken her trust in him. She knows he would never want to hurt her but he is still lying to her and hiding stuff from her. Anna is not okay with that and wants to know what is happening behind her back, so she makes a plan.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Did Josslyn snitch on Sonny and turn him in to the police because of Dex?

Anna follows Valentin on what she assumes is another one of his secret trysts. Will she find out what he has been up to? Will she understand what Valentin's connection to the Pikeman group really is or will she be left more confused with the knowledge? What will this mean for their relationship? How will Valentin react when he finds out? Will Anna confront him? Is this the start of a rollercoaster ride for the couple? What do they have in store for them?

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, was arrested by the police after someone snitched on him. While he remains cool and collected surrounded by authorities, everyone connected to him is reeling from the news. Sonny's daughter Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, and his son Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, are shocked and unsure about what to do. They talk to each other, hoping to find a way to get their father out of this surprising and messed-up situation.

Meanwhile, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is worried for her fiance. Seeing Sonny in this problem is another worry on her long list of never-ending troubles. She is still scared about everyone finding out she snitched on Carly and Drew months ago, and she also has to deal with Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs. Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, meets Nina and tells her Sonny in this mess will bring trouble for her too. What exactly will happen?

Lastly, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is not willing to admit he has feelings for Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. He claims he is helping a friend but is willing to put his life in danger for her. Cody is more than willing to get himself committed to Ferncliff, an institution for mental criminals. He wants to be there with Sasha while she struggles with being drugged. Will he find out that Dr. Montague, played by Darin Toonder, helped Gladys capture Sasha?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex's mobster life cause problems in his relationship with Josslyn?