General Hospital Spoilers: Will Trina break up with Spencer?

American television drama series General Hospital has been showcasing lots of twists and drama to keep the audience hooked. Fans can expect possible breakups, blame games, and arguments from the ABC series. Continue reading to find out what the spoilers as well as highlights for the 7 April 2023, episode of General Hospital are.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, gets into another argument with Spencer, played by Nicholas Chavez, and it may involve his hatred for Dex, played by Evan Hofer. Spencer blames Josslyn for breaking the heart of Cameron, played by William Lipton, to be with Dex, but Josslyn is not going to just stand back and listen. According to her, Spencer has caused nothing but misery and she has had enough.

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, has an outburst of her own. If Spencer’s behavior regarding Dex isn’t enough, his deal with Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, might just be the last thread. Will she threaten to break up with Spencer and stop their budding romance, even if temporarily? Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, sits with Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, and Cody, played by Josh Kelly, as she wonders about someone’s motives.

Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, used the garage of Brando, played by Johnny Wactor, to take care of her gambling debts. Sam might find out that Gladys sold it behind the back of Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, and accepted a poor offer from Selina, played by Lydia Look. But ever since Cody warned Gladys to tell the truth or risk him exposing her, she has been scrambling to find a solution to her problems.

And it looks like Gladys will do something at the last second to find a way to save herself. At the safe house, Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, saw a sniper's red dot pointed at him and manages to avoid getting shot. Victor wants Valentin and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, alive but has asked his goons to kill Lucy, played by Lynn Herring.

He makes it clear that he needs the Ice Princess necklace, and he will not be going anywhere until he gets it. But Valentin decides to show off his rebellious side. Will his behavior put Anna in danger as well? Additionally, Danielle Ponder will be making a guest appearance as she performs a song at the Nurses Ball.