General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cody find himself in trouble while trying to check on Sasha?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questions, investigation, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 7, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Cody, played by Josh Kelly, has been determined to help Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. When he found out that Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, was the one who put together Sasha's visitor list for Ferncliff, he wasn't surprised. Cody knew she would make sure his name wouldn't be on it and that's exactly what she did. Not like it's going to stop him do what he wants. He still visits Ferncliff to check on Sasha and see if she's doing any better.

A nurse spots him and asks him to leave, but he won't be giving up anytime soon, especially when he knows that Gladys is somehow behind Sasha's condition. Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, believes Cody's theory of Gladys being the one working against Sasha but isn't sure how exactly she's doing it. Sam takes off on her own adventure as she tried to investigate the situation and her suspicions only grow every minute. How will she help Cody?

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, decide to have a conversation with Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, about the Metro Court pool shooting and who he thinks could be behind it. Does he have any answers to their questions? Does he know of anyone at the WSB who could be behind it? Anna's suspicions about the Pikeman Group being the other potential candidate behind the shooting will have to wait until then.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is also brainstorming who the shooter could have been and meets Brick, played by Stephen A. Smith, to find out if he knows something. Brick usually tends to be useful to Sonny whenever he needs some sort of information. Will he be able to provide the same this time? Is the Pikeman Group really behind it? Or is it merely an assumption made by Sonny? Will he figure the truth out soon?

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is stopped by Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, when the former is trying to tell the latter something. Is Olivia trying to avoid an argument with Nina? What could Olivia's offer for Nina be? Is this about the Metro Court Hotel? Considering both Olivia and Nina are co-owners of the place, it wouldn't be too far-fetched of a possibility.

