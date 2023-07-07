General Hospital Spoilers: When will Brook Lynn free herself from Tracy's blackmailing?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect blackmailing, bonding, as well as assurance, from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 7, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, and Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, chat about their plan at the Metro Court pool, absolutely unaware that Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, saw them exchange a flash drive. Brook Lynn tells her grandmother that she does not want to be a part of this plan any longer than she has to because she does not want to betray her friends anymore. The fact that this plan is making her do illegal things is another reason.

But Tracy tells Brook Lynn that she has no choice but to do exactly what she says or she will inform Chase, played by Josh Swickard, that she helped him get the civilian review board hearing. Brook Lynn asks her grandmother how much longer she would use this incident as bait to blackmail her into doing her work. Tracy does not have any regrets and she informs her granddaughter that she could do this for however long as she wants to.

Meanwhile, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, catch up and the former is surprised to know that Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, did not listen to her about minding his business. Anna is not happy after hearing this piece of news about her boyfriend. Was Valentin the one who told Jordan about the vandalism on Anna's door? Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, and Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, also catch up at the Metro Court and the latter informs his son that he has some news.

Sonny is also ready to offer Dante some reassurance. What is the conversation about? And how will this fuel their relationship? The catchups don't end here. Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, meets her former partner Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and they have a chat about what's going on in their lives recently. On the other hand, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, provides some much-needed assurance to Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn.

Lastly, Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, and Portia, played by Brook Kerr, sit down for a chat. The latter asks her what exactly is happening between the former and Finn, played by Michael Easton. Portia gives Elizabeth some food for thought by asking if it truly is worried about the heart of Violet, played by Jophielle Love, and not her own.

