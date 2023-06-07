General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly choose to sacrifice Sonny to save herself?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect some confrontations, happiness, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 7, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, is still in shock thinking about how much animosity her son Michael and daughter Josslyn have against Sonny, played by Maurice Benard. She cannot believe they are asking her to throw him under the bus to save herself from the SEC. If that wasn't enough, she also found that Michael, played by Chad Duell, has been plotting for over a year to bring Sonny down by employing Dex, played by Evan Hofer.

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is annoyed that her mother does not want to take Sonny down. According to her, Dex will only be free if Sonny is locked away and so she accuses her mother of not having the guts to do what it takes. Will Carly tell Josslyn that her plan won't work the way she wants it to? What will her decision be? Will she choose to turn on Sonny under her children's pressure or will she stick to her decision of it not being an option?

Meanwhile, Sonny meets Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, to discuss the Pikeman incident. With Valentin being the reason he is in this mess, Sonny wants reassure that things will work out. Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, thinks blackmailing Ned will solve his problems with the SEC but he also has a backup plan. He hires a lawyer who turns out to be Zeke, the brother of Portia, played by Brook Kerr. Will Zeke, played by Gavin Houston, be able to save Drew? Or is there absolutely no way out of this trouble for him?

On the other hand, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is terrified that everyone will find out it was she who tipped off the SEC about Carly and Drew. When Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, tells her that the SEC is demanding the identity of the informant, she gets even more frantic. Even though Martin assures Nina that he won't reveal her identity, she is still scared.

Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, makes an appearance again and receives some good news. Is she now the new head nurse like Epiphany, played by Sonya Eddy, wanted? Or does she find out that her son Cameron, played by William Lipton, is coming back soon? What does she have in store after her reappearance? Will the good news remain or is it fleeting?

